Three armed robbers have been sentenced to a total of 135 years imprisonment by a Duayaw-Nkwanta Circuit Court in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, presided over by His Lordship, Edward Twum.



Each was sentenced to 45 years after robbing four victims of their phones and monies on their way from the market after subjecting them to severe beatings at Subrisu, a village near Duayaw Nkwanta.



Ibrahim Musah, 23, Tahiru Mumen, 18, and Bella Musah Jalo, 22, were found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit crime contrary to section 23(1) of the Criminal offenses Act 1960(Act 29) and robbery.



Presenting the facts of the case to the court, the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Mohammed Adnan, revealed that on June 27, 2021, at about 7:00 pm, the accused persons with five other accomplices now at large wearing masks armed with cutlass and wood affixed with a spray pipe that resembles a gun mounted a barricade on a section of Adrobaa Subriso road with firewood, subjected the victims to severe beatings and robbed them of their mobile phones and a total sum of GH¢320.00.



The Police patrol team got wind of the robbery and moved in swiftly but the accused persons on seeing the Police fled into the bush.



The Police combed the area but could not find the accused persons but retrieved a blue long sleeves shin, black and white torn shirt at the scene.



On July 3, 2021 police gathered the intelligence and went to the residence of the accused persons at Adrobaa where the remaining portion of the torn black and white shirt was discovered.



Accused persons were overpowered and arrested and during interrogation, they admitted the offense and led Police to a nearby bush to retrieve four mobile phones they robbed from the complainants.



A thorough search conducted revealed two cutlasses and a wood affixed with a spray pipe that resembles a gun and was used for the act.



However, Police could not retrieve any money as accused persons claimed they have shared it amongst themselves and have since squandered it.



According to police investigators who earlier confirmed the incident, prior to the incarceration of the four, efforts were underway to apprehend the other five accomplices.