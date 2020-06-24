Nigerian singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has been appointed a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) made the announcement via Instagram.

“2Baba has been a committed high-level Supporter of UNHCR’s LuQuLuQu campaign – a pan-African movement of people from all walks of life investing in a better future for forcibly displaced people across the continent,” it said.

“As an Afropop music legend, 2Baba has given his voice to refugee and IDP causes. In 2017 he wrote and recorded the song, Hold My Hand, a dedication to internally displaced persons.

“The song helped raise funds for UNHCR’s humanitarian response. He has also, generously contributed his own personal funds to support refugee and IDP families in Africa, while continuing to use his celebrity status to raise awareness and support for UNHCR’s work,” the post added.

The musician, talking about the ambassadorial deal, said he felt very honoured and grateful at the same time since it was a huge responsibility.

The African Queen hitmaker said: I know that I’m equal to the task.

