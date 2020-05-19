A total of 27 foreign nationals have been arrested by immigration officers at the Akanu boarder in the Volta region.

They include 14 Nigerians and 13 Nigeriens who attempted to flee Ghana to their home country on Tuesday morning.

Some of the foreign nationals under the cargo truck

They were being transported in a Cargo truck load of onions from Accra to Nigeria.

The suspects arrested at Akanu boarder

The arrest comes in the wake of the closure of Ghana’s borders by the government as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 which has already affected more than five thousand Ghanaians.

Head of Immigration at the Akanu boarder, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Felix Adzimah said it took the vigilance of his men to intercept the truck.