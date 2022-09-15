The Tano South Municipal Assembly in the Ahafo Region has served notice to auction 27 goats and one sheep in its custody.

The move the Assembly explains is in accordance with section 300 sub-section 4 of Act 29/60.

The auction will take place on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the municipal administration office, Bechem.

Under the by-law of the Assembly, where an impounded animal is not claimed within a period of four days, the Assembly shall cause a notice of the impoundment to be displayed at a conspicuous place in the area for six days.

At the expiry of the period specified, if the animal remains unclaimed, it shall be sold at a public auction by a licensed auctioneer or other person appointed by the Assembly for that purpose.