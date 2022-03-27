A 26-year-old welder, Ibrahim Achulo Jacob, has been arrested for robbing a worker of the Ghana Highway Authority at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 7, 2022, at about 5:00am.



The victim at the time woke up and realised his door had been tampered with.

He rushed to check if all his belongings were intact and found out two HP laptops with their chargers, a Samsung Galaxy S8, pen drive and his wallet containing GHS100 have been made away with.

A complaint filed at the Damongo Police station led to the arrest of the suspect on March 21, 2022, after an intelligence-based operation.

Police sources indicate the suspect admitted to the crime and led the police to retrieve the pen drive and cash.



The suspect will be put before the Bole District Magistrate Court on Monday 28th March 2022.