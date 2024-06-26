Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on the government to prioritize policy initiatives and resources aimed at fostering growth and development of the Ghana Publishing Company Limited.

Addressing board members during a visit to the Manhyia palace, Otumfuo underscored the vital role of local publishing industries in preserving cultural heritage and driving economic prosperity.

The Ghana Publishing Company Limited boasts a rich history steeped in tradition and innovation dating back several decades. But the company previously encountered financial constraints amidst competition from both domestic and foreign entities operating in Ghana’s vibrant publishing industry.

Currently, massive improvement has been made to restore confidence in the company.

During a visit to the Manhyia Palace by the company’s board, the Asantehene urged policymakers to consider implementing supportive mechanisms designed to enhance the operational efficiency and long-term sustainability of the publishing company.

“Left the company to collapse. We have revived it, and I am hopeful you are making progress since you are a limited liability company”.

“This is an important company because it gazettes everything. If the government supports them with deliberate policies with some percentage of government resources, I believe it will help develop the company”.

The Asantehene encouraged the company to make progress in exercising its duties.

“They gazette laws made in Parliament and the National House of Chiefs. It is our responsibility to see the company develop”

“Management should do well to project the company as expected. You are already doing well by making the company vibrant. You should continue to uplift the industry” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Publishing Company has opened an office in the Ashanti Region to enhance its operations.

According to the Managing Director, David Asante “Otumfuo is excited about our coming to Kumasi. The thing is that, state institutions that are not doing well cannot expand it shows the good work of the board of directors”.

” From here we hope to extend a couple of regional branches. We also intend to introduce to electronic Gazette to digitalize all the services of the GPLC,” he said.