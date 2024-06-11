Ghana coach, Otto Addo, credits rain for Black Stars’ thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday night.

The four-time African champions clashed with the Wild Beasts at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday four games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew’s impressive hat-trick and a goal from Fatawu Issahaku secured the hard-fought 4-3 win for the Black Stars.

Addo, reflecting on the game, emphasized the significance of the rain in enhancing their performance in the second half.

“The rain helped us step up our game and move the ball swiftly. Grateful to have had. The unwavering support from the fans was immense. Despite setbacks, they stood by us. Thank you, Kumasi, for your unwavering support” he said.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in the first half, attributing them to difficulties in ball control and creating opportunities upfront.

“We encountered issues in controlling the game and finding attacking solutions in the first half. I take responsibility. Perhaps, I demanded too much, considering our limited training time. However, we adjusted in the second half and earned the victory,” Addo conceded.

With this win, Ghana leads Group I with nine points, eagerly awaiting the results of the matches between Madagascar vs. Mali, and Chad vs. Comoros.

The Black Stars now stand in a promising position to advance in their quest for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Otto Addo and his team will resume their Mundial qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March 2025.