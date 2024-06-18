Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, has urged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to strategize for the remainder of the 2026 World Cup qualifying games.

Kingston’s comments come on the heels of Ghana’s consecutive victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in matchday three and four of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars claimed a notable 2-1 triumph over Mali in Bamako, followed by a hard-earned 4-3 win against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

With upcoming fixtures against Chad and Madagascar scheduled for March 2025, Kingston, who formerly coached the Black Starlets, advised Addo to plan meticulously for the upcoming qualifying matches.

“We should not be excited about the two wins but Otto Addo must plan for the rest of the games,” Kingston emphasized during an interview with GTV Sports Plus.

“I think he has clearly shown what he wants to do but he should and send the message to the players that this is how we must approach the game and we must deliver.

“These players cannot be taught how to play football but Otto Addo must stamp his authority on the team,” he added.

Ghana’s recent victories over Mali and the Central African Republic have elevated them to second place in Group I with nine points.

The Black Stars are now focused on securing their fifth appearance at the World Cup.