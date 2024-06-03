Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum says Otto Addo is addressing a “cluster of shortfalls” after four days of training with the national team players.

The senior national team, the Black Stars, is currently preparing for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars have struggled recently, failing to win any of their last five matches across all competitions as they head into the qualifiers.

On May 30, Addo announced a 26-player squad for the two forthcoming fixtures, and the team has been training at the University of Ghana and Accra Sports Stadia.

Speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show, Asante Twum shared that the coach is focused on addressing the team’s recent deficiencies.

“He [Otto Addo] has identified a cluster of shortfalls from the five matches,” Asante Twum said.

“These include conceding late goals, cheap goals, goalkeeping errors, and low confidence. We have been working on these areas over the past four days,” he added.

The team will hold their final training session on Monday before departing for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4.

Ghana is set to face Mali on June 6 and will then host the Central African Republic four days later. The Black Stars are currently fourth in Group I, with three points from two matches.