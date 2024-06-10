The Black Stars of Ghana will clash with Central African Republic in the matchday four games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

After a shaky start to the qualifying series, the Black Stars secured an all-important win against Mali in their matchday three games in Bamako last weekend with Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew scoring in the second half after Kamory Doumbia had scored in the first half.

Otto Addo will aim to record back-to-back wins since his reappointment earlier this year. Both sides head into this clash on the back of morale-boosting victories and will be hoping to build momentum.

The victory propelled Ghana to six points from three matches, placing them third in the group, level on points with leaders Madagascar and second-placed Comoros.

The Black Stars will be hoping to add another win against a side they have a one-win, one-draw record against in their two previous meetings.

Central African Republic, however, claimed their first win of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers thanks to Venuste Baboula’s first-half strike, securing a 1-0 victory over Chad.

Raoul Savoy’s team sit in fifth place with four points from three matches ahead of Monday’s encounter. With the point distance in the group still very close, a win will see them leapfrog Ghana and closer to the top of the table.

Les Fauves have been in excellent form recently, boasting an unbeaten run of four consecutive matches. They have scored a remarkable 12 goals while conceding just once and keeping three clean sheets in a row.

However, Monday’s game will be their toughest test yet, as they travel to a country where they lost last September, marking their only previous visit.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo addressing the media on Sunday admitted that the upcoming clash will be a tough clash.

“It’s going to be very difficult. For anyone expecting an easy match, I’m afraid it won’t be the case,” remarked the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

Team News

Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Baba Iddrisu, Nathaniel Adjei, Denis Odoi and Daniel Amartey are all injured and are not with the Ghanaian squad.

Captain Andre Ayew was not invited by Addo, putting his trust in younger players to deliver the goods.

The front three consisting of West Ham’s talisman Mohammed Kudus, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Lyon’s Nuamah will likely take to the pitch once again.

CAR’s record goalscorer, Louis Mafouta, will hope to score his first goal of this World Cup qualifying campaign when he leads the line again.

Baboula has directly contributed to the visitors’ last two goals in World Cup qualifying games, and he is a man to watch out for.

Ghana’s possible starting lineup:

Ati-Zigi, Seidu, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah, Samed, Partey, Lamptey, Kudus, Semenyo, Nuamah

Central African Republic possible starting lineup:

Youfeigane, Tatolna, Ndoba, Youga, Yangao, Solet, Pirioua, Kondogbia, Baboula, Mafouta, Malipangou

Where will the game be played?

The game will be staged at the Baba Yara Stadium

What is the kick-off time?

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT

Prediction

Ghana 2-0 Central African Republic