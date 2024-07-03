The Black Stars of Ghana eagerly anticipate the draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, scheduled for Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the draw will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Scheduled to commence at 12:30 GMT, the draw will be broadcast live on CAF TV (YouTube).

The qualifiers are set to begin in September 2024, determining the initial 24 nations from a pool of 48 teams vying for Africa’s premier football tournament.

Ghana aims for a favourable draw as they seek to secure a spot in the tournament, which will be hosted in a North African country.

The Black Stars have faced disappointing performances in recent AFCON editions, exiting the group stage in consecutive tournaments.

A four-time winner of the AFCON trophy, with their last victory in 1982 in Libya, Ghana remains determined to reclaim its former glory under new competitive circumstances.

Morocco is slated to host the 35th edition of the tournament, scheduled to take place between December 2025 and January 2026.