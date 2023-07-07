Black Queens have been drawn against Rwanda in the first phase of the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

The opponents were revealed during a draw ceremony held in Rabat on Thursday, July 6.

The winner of the two-legged fixture will proceed to play against the winner of the match between The Gambia and Namibia in the second round.

The first round of qualifiers is expected to occur from 18-26 September 2023 while the second round is scheduled for 27 November to 5 December 2023.

Eleven (11) teams are expected to qualify from the second round to join host Morocco for the main tournament.