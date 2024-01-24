The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the proposal by the Electoral Commission (EC) to change the election date from December 7 to November 7.

The Commission is also advocating for election days to be designated as national holidays. It made this known during the recent Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Monday, January 22, 2024.

But the Director of Elections of NDC, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah said they oppose the proposal.

Rather, he called for a comprehensive review of the electoral process ahead of the crucial elections in December.

Below is Dr. Omane Boamah’s reasons

On IPAC matters, for the avoidance of doubt:

1. We (NDC) do not support the November date for elections.

2. ⁠Instead of cherry-picking, we (NDC) call for a comprehensive review of the electoral process through inclusive and proper dialogue; we already submitted our proposals to the EC.

3. ⁠On voting on prayer/worship days, we (NDC) are open to discussions.

NB: Details of Election Years, Days, & Voter Turnout since 1992

Year | Day | Turnout |

1992 Tuesday 50.16 %

1996 Saturday 78.20%

2000 Thursday 61.74%

2004 Tuesday 85.12%

2008 Sunday 71.00%

2012 Friday 79.43%

2016 Wednesday 69.25%

2020 Monday 78.89%