Candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) can now heave a sigh of relief following fears of a possible cancellation of the exam scheduled for July 2024 due to funding challenges.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has hinted at the government’s release of GH₵80 million to the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) to fund the exams.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP announced on the floor of Parliament on Friday, June 21, 2024.

This was after Bole-Bamboi MP, Yussif Sulemana raised concerns over the indebtedness and called for swift action and attention to enable WAEC to conduct the exams.

The Council had expressed grave concerns about the government’s failure to release critical funds needed for the preparation and administration of the exams.

As the July 8, 2024 exam date approaches, time is running out for the purchase of necessary logistics.

The Director of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi noted that so far, the council has received ₵2,284,618, leaving an outstanding balance of ₵93,552,688 needed for the BECE.

He emphasised that the $2 million received is insufficient to facilitate the examination.

