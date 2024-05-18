The Black Challenge of Ghana have embarked on a grand journey to Egypt ahead of the 2024 Africa Amputee Cup of Nations (AAFCON).

The team departed from Accra with excitement and anticipation, flying via Africa World Airlines with a transit stop in Lagos, Nigeria.

All 25 players, along with the technical team, wore their official Accra 2023 African Games attire for the trip.

As the reigning champions of the Accra 2023 1st African Para Games, the team is confident in their ability to defend their title and secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Coach Stephen Richard Obeng and his squad completed their pre-tournament preparations in Accra on Friday.

Ghana has been placed in Group C, where they will compete against Kenya, Gambia, and Algeria. Their first match is set against Gambia on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 21:30 hours.

The 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) marks the inaugural edition of this international competition for amputee football national men’s teams in Africa. The event is organized by the Confederation of African Amputee Football.