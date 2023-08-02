Sweden beat Argentina to make it three wins from three at the Women’s World Cup, clinching top spot in Group G and a mouth-watering last-16 clash with the USA.

With first place essentially guaranteed thanks to a vastly superior goal difference, Sweden made nine changes in Hamilton and lacked the cohesion of their first two games but still had too much for their opponents.

After a fiercely contested hour, Sweden’s extra quality shone through, with Rebecka Blomqvist finding space in the box to power home Sofia Jakobsson’s cross from close range.

Elin Rubensson put the result beyond doubt with a coolly taken late penalty after Blomqvist had been fouled in the box as Argentina sought to defend a free-kick.

Argentina depart the tournament having finished bottom of the group with one point.

They battled hard here but were unable to hurt the Swedes and claim what would have been a historic double at a World Cup finals – a maiden win and progression to the knockout rounds for the first time.

South Africa join the Swedes in the last 16 after winning 3-2 against Italy in a dramatic game in Wellington.