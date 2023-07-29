Captain Wendie Renard headed a late winner as France beat Brazil in a thrilling game in Brisbane at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Eugenie le Sommer put the French ahead after 17 minutes before Debinha pulled Brazil level in the second half.

But Renard – who had been an injury doubt – headed in the decisive goal with seven minutes to go.

There was end-to-end action as two of the pre-tournament favourites delivered a game which lived up to expectations.

Brazil would have qualified for the last 16 with victory but instead must wait until the final matchday to try to book a spot.

Pia Sundhage’s side meet Jamaica in their final group match, while France take on Panama. Both games will be played on 2 August, kicking off at 11.00 BST.