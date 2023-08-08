France eased their way into the Women’s World Cup quarter-final with a 4-0 win against Morocco in Adelaide on Tuesday.

The countries’ record goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice, with Kadidatou Diani and Kenza Dali also netting.

Morocco held firm in the early stages but France were relentless in their hunt for an opener and found it through Diani after 15 minutes.

Another two goals in the next eight minutes from Le Sommer and Aston Villa’s Dali put

Harve Ranard’s side in a commanding position before the half-hour mark.

Le Sommer added a fourth in the second half to confirm France’s spot in the quarter-final, where they will play co-hosts Australia.

Morocco defended well, to begin with, but could only put up with so much of France’s non-stop pressure in attack.

Renard’s side were dangerous down both flanks but the first goal came from the left.

Full-back Sakina Karchaoui drove down the touchline before dinking a pinpoint delivery across the six-yard box for Diani – who was completely unmarked – to nod home from close range.

France quickly doubled their advantage with a great move that started with captain Wendie Renard from the back. The Lyon defender found Dali who slipped the ball to Diani on the right. Diani cut inside and returned a pass for Dali, just inside the box, who steered the ball into the far bottom corner.

Les Bleus had the game sewn up three minutes later when Le Sommer made it three. Pressure paid off for Diani who chased down Nesryne El Chad in the box, who looked to have the danger covered, but the striker stole possession before squaring the ball to Le Sommer to finish coolly.

Morocco would have needed a miracle if they were to get back into the game, and they started the second half brightly when Ibtissam Jraidi and Sakina Ouzraoui saw efforts go wide in their first chances of the game.

But any hopes of a comeback were ended when Le Sommer added a fourth in the 70th minute, heading in substitute Vicki Becho’s perfect cross at the back post.