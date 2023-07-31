Japan showed why they are serious contenders at the Women’s World Cup by hammering Spain to finish top of Group C and book a last-16 showdown with Norway.

The 2011 world champions made it look easy as they scored three times before half-time, with Hinata Miyazawa getting two to take her tally to four goals and become the tournament’s leading scorer.

The attacking midfielder put Japan ahead with a calm finish after Spain’s defence had been exposed, before Riko Uek doubled the lead with a deflected finish which looped into the net.

Miyazawa, who scored two in Japan’s opening group game against Zambia, made it 3-0 by firing across goal and into the net in front of a crowd of 20,957.

Substitute Mina Tanaka added to Spain’s pain with a fourth goal in the 83rd minute.

Japan started the third and final group game trailing Spain on goal difference after both teams had made 100% winning starts in New Zealand.

Japan will stay in Wellington, where they will meet Norway, the 1995 world champions, on Saturday at 09:00 BST.

Group runners-up Spain head to Auckland, where they will play Switzerland at Eden Park on Saturday at 06:00 BST.