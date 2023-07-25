New Zealand missed a golden opportunity to edge closer to the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup as the Philippines upset them in Wellington.

It was a famous victory for the Philippines, the first by one of the eight debutants at the tournament, and they celebrated passionately at full-time.

Co-hosts New Zealand shocked Norway on the opening day and knew another victory could have sealed their place in the last 16, but they could not find a breakthrough on a frustrating evening.

Instead, it was the Philippines’ Sarina Bolden who sprinted away in celebration in the 24th minute after heading in Sara Eggesvik’s clipped cross for the country’s first goal at a Women’s World Cup.

Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel produced heroics in stoppage time, denying New Zealand substitute Grace Jale with an excellent fingertip save as her half-volley was heading towards the bottom corner.

New Zealand, spurred on by a vocal home crowd, were pushing for an equaliser for the entirety of the second half but Jacqui Hand had a goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee [VAR] after she hit the post earlier, while striker Hannah Wilkinson headed a cross over the bar in one of the game’s biggest chances.

In the other game in Group A, Norway take on Switzerland, who can confirm qualification for the last 16 with victory.