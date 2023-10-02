The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will be moving its Secretariat temporary to Tamale to begin preparations for the upcoming Presidential Elections.

The 2023 Elective Congress is expected to be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The decision to move the Secretariat to the Northern Regional capital is aimed at ensuring that all necessary facilities and logistics are in place to facilitate a successful Congress.

A statement on the GFA website on Monday said: “The Secretariat has been moved to the Northern Regional capital to ensure that all facilities and logistics are in place for a successful Congress”.

This is happening amid applications for injunction on the congress by disqualified presidential candidate, George Afriyie, and King Faisal.

George Afriyie’s application for the interlocutory injunction was secured on Friday at the Accra High Court and will be moved by his lawyer on Thursday, October 12.

Mr Afriyie, who is former GFA Veep was disqualified from contesting the presidential elections after the Elections Committee found out that his nomination form did not meet the needed requirements.

Meanwhile, President of GFA, Kurt Okraku who is going unopposed is set to be re-elected for a second term.