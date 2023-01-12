The Black Galaxies have arrived in Constantine where they will be based for their group phase games for the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

The team has been camping in the capital, Algiers a few days after leaving Egypt.

The playing body together with the technical team left the capital on Thursday morning for Constantine.

Ghana is making a return to the CHAN competition for the first time in eight years, after missing out of the competition in 2014.

The locally assembled side has made it to the final of the competition twice in 2009 and 2014, however, they have failed to win on both occasions.

The Black Galaxies will face Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco in Group C in Constantine.

However, Morocco have officially withdrawn from the competition due to a flight standoff with Algeria, meaning Ghana will play two group games instead of three.

The Black Galaxies will take on Madagascar in their first game of the tournament on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Below is Ghana’s official squad list and jersey numbers: