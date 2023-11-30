Vice President of Ghana, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has backed Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, to ensure the country successfully hosts the 13th edition of the African Games.

He made this remark on Wednesday, November 29 while speaking at a special ceremony to mark the 100-day countdown to the 2023 African Games.

“The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, has demonstrated exceptional leadership in ensuring Ghana’s readiness for the 13th African Games. His commitment to excellence and his strategic vision for the broader socio-economic impact of the Games are commendable” Dr. Bawumia said.

“I have full confidence in the Minister for Youth and Sports and his Staff, and the Local Organizing Committee to organize the best African Games to date that would portray all our ideals and aspirations, not only for the Games but also for the people of our beloved continent, Africa,” he added.

Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, and Local Organizing Committee Chairman of the Games, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, were part of the high-level delegation present at the ceremony.

The 13th edition of the African Games will be held in Ghana from March 8 to March 23.