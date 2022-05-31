Celta Vigo defender, Joseph Aidoo, has been ruled out of Ghana’s first game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1.

The Black Stars will host Barea in their Group G opener at the Cape Coast Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT.

According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the center-back twisted his right ankle during the Black Stars’ training after joining camp over the weekend.

That made Aidoo sit out of Monday’s session for assessment by the team medics.

The former Inter Allies captain “has been ruled out of the game on Wednesday” and “is currently being observed by the medical team as he undergoes a thorough rehabilitation process to fully recover,” portions of a GFA update read.

Aidoo was tipped to command a starting spot in central defense for Wednesday’s game following the absence of Alexander Djiku who did not make the squad for the June fixtures.