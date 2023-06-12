Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has invited Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni to join the national team for the upcoming clash against Madagascar later this month.

“Ghana Coach Chris Hughton has called up Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni for next weekend’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar,” the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said in a statement on Sunday night.

“Konkoni will join the squad on Monday to begin preparations for the crucial AFCON match in Antananarivo.

“His inclusion takes the number of players to 25 as Ghana aim to pick all the spoils to make another Africa Cup of Nations tournament.”

Ghana takes on Madagascar in the last but one match of Group E in the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.

Ghana will play Madagascar in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Hafiz Konkoni played 26 matches and scored 15 goals for Bechem United in the just ended Ghana Premier League campaign.