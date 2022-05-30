Twenty-eight players out of the 33 players called up by Otto Addo took part in Sunday’s training session at the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of Ghana’s first game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Defenders Daniel Amartey and Dennis Odoi, as well as Daniel Kofi Kyereh, were the latest to link up with the squad to prepare for the game.

The team held a gym session on Sunday morning before being taken through their paces on the pitch in the evening.

Ghana host Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1 in the first game with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT before flying to the Central African Republic for the second game of the qualifiers on Sunday.

