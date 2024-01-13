Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has insisted they are aiming to kick start their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament with a win.

The four-time African champions will take on Cape Verde in their Group B opener on Sunday, January 14 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.

Speaking ahead of the game, the former Newcastle United and Brighton boss said the approach of the Black Stars would be the same.

According to him, the playing body would like to open their campaign with a win.

“There is not one bad team in this tournament,” the 64-year-old said.

“Our approach to every game is the same. We would like to begin on a winning note,” he added.

Ghana who last won the AFCON tournament in 1982 has gone 42 years with lifting the prestigious trophy.

The Black Stars will take on Egypt in their second group game on Thursday, January 18 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium before wrapping up their group games against Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.