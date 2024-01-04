Athletic Bilbao head coach, Ernesto Valverde says they would have wanted to keep Inaki Williams for their La Liga game against Sevilla tonight.

Williams is expected to join the Black Stars camp in Kumasi later today after recovering from an illness to prepare for their upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast which is nine days away.

The 29-year-old has starred for Bilbao with eight goals and three assists in 19 games in all competitions this season.

However, in a presser ahead of the game at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan Stadium, the former Barcelona boss said, “Each one always wants to pull towards his side, we wanted him to be here.

“Ghana is preparing to play at the tournament and their first game is on the 14th. We don’t have much say,” he added.

Inaki Williams is expected to train with the rest of the team later this evening at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

As part fine-tuning squad, the Black Stars will test their preparedness in a friendly game against Namibia on January 8 before departing for Ivory Coast on January 10

Ghana plays Cape Verde in their Group B opener before taking on Egypt and Mozambique.