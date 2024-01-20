Tanzania have suspended manager Adel Amrouche after he was given an eight-match ban by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The sanction was imposed after officials from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) contacted Caf to complain about remarks made by Amrouche.

The two countries met in Group F at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, with Morocco winning 3-0 after Tanzania had Novatus Miroshi sent off.

A statement from the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) said it had suspended Amrouche after the coach’s comments about “Morocco having influence in Caf, to manipulate the match scheduling and officiating”.

Amrouche had criticised the RMFF’s influence over the African game before Afcon kicked off.

Hemed Suleiman Ali has been placed in interim charge of the Taifa Stars, with the help of Juma Mgunda.

The East Africans, who are attempting to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their third appearance at the Afcon finals, play their second group game against Zambia in San Pedro on Sunday (17:00 GMT).

Amrouche was appointed as Tanzania boss in March 2023, leading them to Afcon by securing a point in his birth country of Algeria in their final qualifying match.

The 55-year-old has previously had spells in charge of Equatorial Guinea, Burundi, Kenya, Libya and Botswana.

On Tuesday, TFF president Wallace Karia had distanced the organisation from Amrouche’s statements.

“We as [the] TFF do not agree with his comments,” Karia said in a video posted by Azam TV.

“Those are his own personal sentiments as a coach. We are Caf members, and we know Caf follows its own procedures without influence from any country.

“The TFF and the Moroccan football federation are friends.”

Amrouche had rowed back on his comments before their Afcon 2023 opener against the north Africans.

“I spoke out a month ago, saying they are one of the best teams in the world. They reached the [World Cup] semi-final,” he said.

“They are not a team that win by luck, they win with their abilities. They deserve [it].”