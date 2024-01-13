SuperSport viewers on GOtv will be treated to action from Matchday 1 of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The AFCON isn’t the AFCON without you! And GOtv viewers will be able to enjoy all the action from the continental championship in crystal clear HD, as well as in the language of their choosing – English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese.

The tournament opens on the evening of Saturday 13 January with a Group A clash between hosts Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, as the Elephants look to get off to a fast start in their attempt to win a third AFCON title.

“The Ivorians must be 100 percent with us. It is for you that we will fight. We need to feel that you are with us. Supporters have an important role to play. Even in difficult moments, if we miss a goal, you have to be there even if we are dominated,” said Cote d’Ivoire coach Jean-Louis Gasset.

Sunday 14 January sees a trio of heavyweights in action, as Nigeria, Egypt and Ghana take on Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique and Cape Verde in their respective opening matches. The Super Eagles boast one of the continent’s most prolific strikers in Victor Osimhen, with the Napoli star confident that his team will bring home the trophy.

“The most important thing for us now is to go to Ivory Coast and win the tournament,” said Osimhen. “I believe in this group. We have a bunch of talented players to execute the job. Fingers crossed, we are going to do so well.”

Monday 15 January sees reigning champions Senegal in action, as they open the defence of their title with a Group C clash against Gambia at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, while Cameroon and Algeria will face up to Guinea and Angola respectively.

Matchday 1 continues on Tuesday 16 January, with dark horses Burkina Faso facing Mauritania, heavyweights Tunisia will take on the Brave Warriors of Namibia, and South Africa return to the tournament for the first time since 2019 when they battle Mali at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.

The first round of matches is closed out on Wednesday 17 January with the clashes from Group E, as Morocco face Tanzania and Zambia’s Chipolopolo take on DR Congo – both at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro.

Africa Cup of Nations Matchday 1 fixtures

All times CAT

Saturday 13 January

22:00: Ivory Coast v Guinea-Bissau

Sunday 14 January

16:00: Nigeria v Equatorial Guinea

19:00: Egypt v Mozambique

22:00: Ghana v Cape Verde

Monday 15 January

16:00: Senegal v Gambia

19:00: Cameroon v Guinea

22:00: Algeria v Angola

Tuesday 16 January

16:00: Burkina Faso v Mauritania

19:00: Tunisia v Namibia

22:00: Mali v South Africa

Wednesday 17 January

19:00: Morocco v Tanzania

22:00: DR Congo v Zambia