Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton has expressed disappointment following his side’s defeat to Cape Verde in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars on Sunday suffered a 2-1 defeat against their Island nation in their opener of the tournament at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the former Premier League manager apologised to Ghanaians, adding that the entire team is disappointed with the results.

“We are incredibly disappointed with the result. We came into the game with a game plan. We changed the system a bit so we can start on the front foot,” the 64-year-old said.

“We are hugely disappointed with the result. It’s a defeat we are hugely disappointed in,” he added.

Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Rodrigues scored in each half of the game as Alexander Djiku scored a consolation goal for Ghana.

The Black Stars will hope to record their first win when they face Egypt in their second Group B game on Thursday at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.