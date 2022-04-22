Angola’s national football team head coach, Pedro Goncalves, has tipped the Black Stars of Ghana as favourites to qualify out of Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The group has Madagascar and the Central African Republic in Group E as the other opponents, with the top two teams guaranteed qualification to next year’s competition in the Ivory Coast.

Goncalves believes the Palancas Negras, who failed to qualify for the last AFCON, will have to fight for the second slot in the group because the Black Stars are favourites to secure top spot.

“Ghana is a very powerful national team in Africa; one of the five teams representing Africa at the World Cup. So sure, they are favourites.

“I believe between Angola, Madagascar and Central African Republic, it will be a big fight but I believe we will make it,” he said.

The 2023 Afcon qualifiers start in June 2022 and conclude in March, 2023. The tournament is slated for June 2023.

The Black Stars will open their 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Group E qualifiers against Madagascar at home.