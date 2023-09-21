The matchday 2 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League kick off at the various stadia across the country this weekend.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Bofoakwa Tano will host Real Tamale United on Friday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Saturday, Bibiani Gold Stars who kicked off their season with a defeat will host Asante Kotoko at DUN’s Park. Kick-off is at 15:00GMT.

In Sunday games, Hearts of Oak who suffered a defeat in their opener will host Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United will hope to return to winning ways when they welcome Dreams FC.

Elsewhere, Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa will also aim to return to winning ways when they tackle Premier League champions, Medeama SC.

Karela United will entertain Berekum Chelsea at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

At the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope, Heart of Lions will hope to record their first win of the season when they host Great Olympics.

Debutants Nations FC will host FC Samartex 1996 at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Kick-off for the Sunday games have all been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the final game of the weekend, Accra Lions will host Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday at 15:00GMT.

Live commentary and updates will be available on Asempa FM and Adomonline.com.

