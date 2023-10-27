The matchday seven of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games get underway this weekend at the various stadia.

The game will kick off on Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29.

At Coronations Park in Sunyani, Bofoakwa Tano will host struggling Accra Lions on Friday afternoon. Kickoff is at 15:00GMT.

On Saturday, Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park will host Hearts of Oak with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium will welcome Nations FC.

Asante Kotoko will host Bechem United at the Baba Yara stadium. Elsewhere, Legon Cities will clash with Dreams FC at the El-Wak Stadium.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea will welcome Nsoatreman FC. Medeama SC at Akoon Park will take on FC Samartex 1996.

Winless Heart of Lions will host Karela United at the Hohoe Sports Stadium. At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United will welcome Aduana FC.

Kick-off for the Sunday games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures Below:

Bofoakwa Tano v Accra Lions

Bibiani Gold Stars v Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics v Nations FC

Asante Kotoko v Bechem United

Legon Cities v Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea v Nsoatreman FC

Medeama SC v FC Samartex 1996

Heart of Lions v Karela United

Real Tamale United v Aduana FC