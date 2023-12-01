The matchday 13 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have been scheduled for Sunday, December 3 and Monday, December 4 across the various venues.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa, Aduana FC will host struggling Hearts of Oak with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Bofoakwa Tano, who has been banned from playing their home games at the Sunyani Coronation Park will now host FC Samartex at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese. Kick-off is at 15:00GMT.

At the DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars will host Nsoatreman FC. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Elsewhere, Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will clash with Bechem United.

Great Olympics at the WAFA Park at Sogaokpe will tackle Legon Cities. Kick-off has been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium will host in-form Berekum Chelsea. Kick-off is scheduled at 18:00GMT.

The RTU v Medeama SC game and Heart of Lions v Dreams FC game have been rescheduled due to Medeama and Dreams’ participation in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Fixtures below: