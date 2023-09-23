Bibiani Gold Stars stunned Asante Kotoko 2-1 in the matchday two games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at DUN’s Park on Saturday afternoon.

This victory is the first win in the new season for Bibiani Gold Stars after their defeat against Berekum Chelsea in their opener.

Asante Kotoko after being held at home by Heart of Lions were hoping to get their first win of the season away but suffered their first defeat.

In the early stages of the game, Asante Kokoto’s backline had to stay alert to clear a dangerous free kick from Bibiani Gold Stars in the 12th minute.

However, the home side scored in the 17th minute but the goal was cancelled after the referee consulted his assistants.

Mukwala had a chance to put the Kumasi-based club ahead in the 26th minute but his attempt to trap the ball failed.

Despite several attempts from both sides, the game ended goalless in the first half.

After recess, Prince Owusu Kwabena of Gold Stars broke the deadlock in the 66th minute.

However, Asante Kotoko equalized through Sherif Mohammed in the 71st minute.

But four minutes later, Eric Bosomtwi scored the winning goal for Bibiani Gold Stars to wrap up the win for the Miners.

Defeat on the road.



Goldstars 2-1 #AKSC pic.twitter.com/JB2SJbaaLQ — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 23, 2023

Bibiani Gold Stars will play Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium in their next league game while Asante Kotoko will clash with Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium all in the matchday three games.