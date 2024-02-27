Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey, is mourning the loss of his father, Mr. Odarkwei Lamptey, as announced by the club on Monday.

Mr Lamptey passed away on Sunday night after an illness, bringing a wave of sorrow to the Kotoko family.

The sad news came while Lamptey was with his teammates, fresh from Kpando after honouring their matchday 18 game. The club, swiftly and empathetically, extended their condolences and support to Lamptey, recognizing the gravity of his loss.

A club statement expressed deep sadness, “Asante Kotoko is deeply saddened by the death of Richmond Lamptey’s father, Mr. Odarkwei Lamptey, whose passing occurred last night. The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with our deputy skipper and his family.”

Asante Kotoko is deeply saddened by the death of @RichmondLampt8 father, Mr Odarkwei Lamptey, whose passing occurred last night. The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with our deputy skipper and his family. #Togetherwithyou pic.twitter.com/bx0pzJAolJ — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) February 26, 2024

Richmond Lamptey has been given time off to grieve and attend to family matters.

Lamptey had been among the local-based players called up by former Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Despite the recent setback in their game against Heart of Lions, Kotoko is determined to recover. Their next challenge in the Ghana Premier League is against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Asante Kotoko is currently in the fourth position on the table with 29 points from 18 games.

In the matchday 19 games, Asante Kotoko will host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.