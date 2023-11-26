Asante Kotoko fought back to record a 3-1 win over Legon Cities on Saturday afternoon in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors were hosted by The Royals in the matchday 12 game at the WAFA Park at Sogakope.

The Porcupine Warriors staged a comeback which sent their fans into ecstasy after the game.

In the 27th minute, midfielder Nasiru Moro fired Legon Cities in front to end the first half 1-0.

After recess, Kotoko, however, equalised with an own goal from Suleiman Mohammed during the 67th minute.

Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala doubled the lead for the visitors before Isaac Oppong’s strike sealed the win for the Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side.

The win means Kotoko has recorded back-to-back wins.

Asante Kotoko now sits 7th on the league log with 16 points while Legon Cities occupy the 16th position with 12 points.

In their next respective games, Legon Cities will play Accra Great Olympics in their next game and Asante Kotoko will clash with Berekum Chelsea all in the matchday 13 games next weekend.