Young Africans head coach, Angel Gamondi, says his team is mentally and physically prepared for their game against Medeama SC.

The Tanzanian side will be hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium by the Ghana Premier League champions in the third Group D game of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

Young Africans are desperate for a win to revive their chances of making it out of the group after losing and drawing their first two group games.

Speaking ahead of the game later today, Gamondi remarked that his side is ready for the game.

“We are preparing very well. We come here with the determination to win. For us, it’s a must-win game. We made some mistakes in our previous games, but we are determined to win tomorrow. We are well prepared mentally and physically.

“Not only us, but Medeama too. We are in the same group with two big teams, and we know what they can do. For us, it’s a must-win and we will do our best,” he added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.