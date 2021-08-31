The Black Stars arrived in Cape Coast Tuesday afternoon for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Ethiopia.

The team held light training in Accra on Monday but will move their preparation into full gear on Tuesday afternoon as the technical team puts the players in shape for the test.

In all, 32 players made the trip to Cape Coast for the match. Coach Charles Akonnor has made a few more additions to the squad following the inability of Tariq Fosu, Benson Annan, Kelvin Yeboah, Thomas Teye Partey and Mohammed Kudus to turn up for the games.

The team will train at the Cape Coast Stadium at 5:00pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Full squad in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Richard Atta, Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, Philemon Baffuor, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Ismail Ganiyu, Alexander Djiku, Jonathan Mensah, Samuel Ashie Quaye, Joseph Aidoo, Fatawu Mohammed.

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso, Baba Iddrisu, Emmanuel Lomotey, Majeed Ashimeru, Fatawu Issahaku, Samuel Owusu, Kamal Deen Suleyman, Jeffery Schlupp, Yaw Yeboah.

Forwards: Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Joel Fameyeh, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Braydon Manu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Gyasi.

Ghana is scheduled to host Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg respectively.