The Ghana Football Association(GFA) intends to camp the Black Stars in Europe later this month despite the postponement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, JoySports has gathered.

Officials of the football governing body in Ghana hinted JoySports of their desire to allow the technical team to further assess the team and will use the qualifying dates for friendly matches.

Per the explanation given to JoySports, moving the Qatar World Cup qualifiers to September later this year serves as an opportunity for CK Akonnor and his team to play some friendly matches to fill the void created.

We understand a communique has been sent to the Sports Ministry for approval of the association’s programme for the tour of Europe.

It is unclear which countries the FA intends to play friendly matches against, but a detailed plan including budget has been submitted to the Minister’s office for consideration.

It would be recalled that President Nana Akuffo Addo in a recent breakfast meeting with selected Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to raised funds for the country’s preparations and participation in Continental and global tournaments tasked the Black Stars to win the next African cup of nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon.

Ghana was scheduled to play Ethiopia in their first 2022 World Cup qualifier early next month.