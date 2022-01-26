Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, George Afriyie, believes the Black Stars can qualify for the 2022 World Cup only if we do the right things ahead of the clash against Nigeria.

The Black Stars will play their bitterest rivals in the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup.

Nigeria, despite winning all their three opening games in the stage of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], lost to Tunisia in their Round 16 game.

The Black Stars, meanwhile, exited the tournament at the group stages without a win while the Nigerians were knocked out in the Round of 16 stages.

George Afriyie

Ghana’s worst performance at the African showpiece has been blamed on player call ups as well as lack of commitment of the team, but Mr Afriyie believes the Black Stars will be at the Mundial if authorities do the right thing.

“I strongly still believe if we do the right thing, we can still qualify,” he told Accra-based Asaase Radio.

“People shouldn’t think we don’t have a good team, we do,” he added.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of their encounter with the second leg in Nigeria between 24th–29th March.