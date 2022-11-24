Ghana coach Otto Addo has criticized the decision of the referee to award Portugal a penalty in their opener in Group H on Thursday afternoon.

The Black Stars opened their 2022 World Cup campaign with a 3-2 defeat against the European side at the 974 Stadium.

After a solid display from his Black Stars, it took a penalty decision to help Portugal take the lead.

Former Manchester United forward, Ronaldo blasted the ball home to break the deadlock.

Speaking after the game, Addo said the incident involving Salisu Mohammed and Cristiano Ronaldo should not have been awarded a penalty.

“The game plan was okay but the referee gave a penalty which is not a penalty. Everyone saw Salisu. It’s a mess,” the 44-year-old said in his post-match interview.

Addo is now rallying his Black Stars to focus and prepare to win the next match against South Korea.

“We had our chances even in the last minute. I can’t be proud because it’s zero points. We have to win our next two games,” Coach Otto Addo noted.

The game against South Korea will be played on Monday.