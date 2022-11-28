Ghana coach Otto Addo has high expectation of Inaki Williams to come good at the World Cup and hopes the striker will find his scoring boots in Qatar.

The former Spanish player is yet to find the back of the net for the Black Stars after completing his nationality switch in June.

Inaki featured in Ghana’s defeat against Portugal and came close to scoring.

“He connects well with the players, has good work ethic and a good character and has integrated well,” he told the press on Sunday.

“When I talk to him, he looks like joining Ghana has given him more strength,” Coach Addo said.