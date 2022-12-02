The final round of games in the group phase of the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar comes to a wrap today.

Ghana and Cameroon who are among the five African representatives will be in action with the aim of securing a spot in the last 16.

In Group H, South Korea will come up against Portugal at the Education City Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

At the Al Janoub Stadium, Ghana will come up against Uruguay with kick-off also scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In Group G, Cameroon will face five-time world champions, Brazil at the Lusail Stadium with kick-off at 19:00GMT.

Serbia will take on Switzerland at the Stadium 974 with kick-off also at 19:00GMT.

Full fixtures:

South Korea v Portugal

Ghana v Uruguay

Cameroon v Brazil

Serbia v Switzerland