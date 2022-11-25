SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv will be treated to unrivalled coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament set to run from 20 November to 18 December and provide the most thrilling distillation of ‘The Beautiful Game’.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The opening match on Saturday 26 November comes from Group D and sees African side Tunisia take on Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium. The Carthage Eagles started their Group D campaign on a positive note by holding dark horses Denmark 0-0, with coach Jalel Kadri praising the strong support his team received in the stands.

“The fan factor was very positive for us. It mentally gave us a great lift and we are looking forward to seeing the fans continue to do that for us,” Kadri said. “It really helped us in the game, but tactically and physically we did well too.”

The focus them switches to Group C for the afternoon and early evening, with Poland battling Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium, before Argentina and Mexico renew their rivalry at the World Cup with a clash at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

La Albiceleste suffered a shock 2-1 loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia earlier in the week and will be hungry to set things straight – and re-assert their status as one of the leading favourites to win the tournament.

“There are no excuses,” said Argentine star Lionel Messi. “We are going to be more united than ever. This group [team] is strong, and we have shown it. It is a situation that we haven’t gone through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group.

“It’s a painful loss but we have to continue to trust ourselves. We must turn the page and move on. We have to analyse what went wrong. Focus on the positives and turn our attention to the game against Mexico.”

Saturday’s actin wraps up at Stadium 974 in Doha with reigning champions France taking on Denmark in an all-European battle. The Danes have gotten the better of Les Bleus in the teams’ recent meetings and coach Kasper Hjulmand is hoping for that trend to continue.

“We definitely had an aim of winning [against Tunisia] because we know of course a result in this game could have helped us, and now it could be complicated,” Hjulmand said. “But it’s not over and we are still in it, it’s one point each and now we have two very great games, and we’re looking forward to France.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

FIFA World Cup broadcast details

Saturday 26 November