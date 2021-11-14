Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has insisted the Black Stars will approach Sunday’s crucial game against South Africa like a final.

The Black Stars’ qualification for next year’s Mundial suffered a blow when they failed to beat Ethiopia on Thursday, drawing 1-1 with the Walias at the Orlando Stadium.

As it stands, South Africa are sitting at the top of Group G following their 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.

However, Ghana, who are three points behind, could still top the group if they manage to beat Bafana Bafana in the last group game in Cape Coast on Sunday.

Rajevac admitted that his side wasn’t good enough against Ethiopia but said they’ll play the South Africa game like a final.

According to him, the team is focused and will do everything possible to qualify for the play-offs of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“We had some problems in defence especially today. We made some mistakes so after all, everything will be decided on Sunday so for us it’s important to win our next match on Sunday with a two-goal difference if we want to qualify for the final round of the qualification for the World Cup,” the Serbian said.

“Definitely everything will be decided on Sunday. This is what we expected before so the last match will be like a final match, a deciding match to take us to the next round,” he said.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT at the Cape Coast Stadium.