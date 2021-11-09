Midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss Ghana’s match against Ethiopia but could be available for the final Group G game against South Africa.

The 28-year-old is yet to link up with Ghana national team for the final round of 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers due to a groin injury that is being monitored by Arsenal.

Partey missed Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Sunday because of the injury.

Partey has been named in the Black Stars 28-man squad for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa this week.

He has not travelled to meet up with the squad yet as both club and country do not want to risk aggravating a possible groin issue.

Partey is unlikely to play in Ghana’s match against Ethiopia on Thursday at the Orlando Stadium, but he could be used for the game with South Africa on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

A decision on that has not been made yet and will take place once more is known about the midfielder’s groin problem.

Ghana has already had 15 players link up ahead of their World Cup qualifiers and they played in a friendly against Division One League side Golden Kick yesterday.

Ghana won the match 5-1, with Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew getting on the scoresheet. Further players are due to join the squad before they depart for Johannesburg to face Ethiopia.

Patey, who missed the first two games of the qualifiers due to injury, returned with two goals in the double-header against Zimbabwe last month. The back-to-back wins revived Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the final round.

Partey recorded a goal in each of Ghana’s last two qualifying games against Zimbabwe.