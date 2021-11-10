Three players have been ruled out of Ghana’s matchday five games against Ethiopia in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Orlando Stadium on November 11.

The okaying body together with the technical team left the shores of the country and have arrived in Johanessburg for the game.

However, deputy skipper, Thomas Partey is out of the game due to a groin injury.

Central defender, Jonathan Mensah has also picked up an injury with AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan unavailable for the game.

In a statement from the Ghana Football Association, 24 players left the West African country on Tuesday for the game.

Below is the full squad for the game on Thursday:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)

Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Ghana is hoping to make a return to the World Cup after missing out in the 2018 edition in Russia.