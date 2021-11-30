South Africa coach, Hugo Broos, seems to have given up on facing Ghana again in the World Cup qualifier as demanded by SAFA.

The South Africa Football Association [SAFA] lodged a complaint with FIFA, alleging they were robbed following their defeat to Ghana in the crucial match early this month.

Bafana Bafana suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Black Stars in the final Group G games staged at the Cape Coast Stadium early this month.

Andre Ayew scored the only goal of the game through a spot-kick to book a place in the playoffs.

South Africa want a replay and the main match official, Senegalese Ndiaye Maguette suspended for awarding a ‘dubious’ penalty against them.

FIFA referred the matter to Disciplinary Committee who commenced investigation last week.

Broos, who took charge of Bafana in May this year, feels that Ndiaye will only be suspended and a rematch will not be ordered by Fifa.

“Fifa met on Tuesday,” Broos told HLN Sportcast. “We expect a decision in the course of this week. It’s not just about the penalty kick, it’s about the whole game. The referee made 71 decisions, 47 of which were foul. The analysis has shown that. And 90 per cent of those 47 wrong decisions were against us.”

“You have to be able to prove something like that in black and white. Was he bribed? Wasn’t he pressured? Or was he just having a really bad day? The numbers are there, but is that enough for FIFA? I personally think that it will remain with a suspension for the referee and that we should not count on a replay.”

Bafana finished second on the Group G standings – level points with Ghana and with the same goal difference, who won the group due to superior goals scored.

Fifa has confirmed that the draw for the third round will take place in January 2022 while the matches will be played in March in the same year.